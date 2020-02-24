Hynes Convention Center

Officials Say Hynes Center Sale Will Boost Back Bay Hotel, Retail Visits

By Greg Ryan, Boston Business Journal Law and Money Reporter

Gary Higgins/Boston Business Journal

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority contends that two new studies show that redeveloping Back Bay’s Hynes Convention Center will lead to significantly more spending on hotels, restaurants and stores in the neighborhood, though some critics of the plan say they remain unconvinced.

The MCCA, the quasi-public state agency that owns and operates the Hynes, commissioned the studies late last year, in part to allay concerns from politicians and business leaders about the Hynes’ closure. The Baker administration wants to sell the Hynes site and use the proceeds for a $500 million expansion of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The Legislature is still considering the proposal.

In a letter to state lawmakers, MCCA officials said the studies are now complete. They show that redevelopment will deliver wide-ranging economic benefits, the officials said, including in two areas of particular concern to the plan’s skeptics: hotel visits and consumer spending.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Markets Tank on Concern About Virus Impact on World Economy

Kobe Bryant 9 hours ago

Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial: What You Need to Know

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

Hynes Convention CenterBostonBoston Business JournalBack Bay
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us