governor ned lamont

Officials to Address Phased Reopening of Colleges, Universities at COVID-19 Briefing

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. on the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut and officials will be talking about recommendations on a phased reopening of the state’s colleges and universities.

Several members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, the group created to come up with a plan to reopen businesses, organizations, schools and more, will take part in the governor’s briefing.

The governor’s office said Rick Levin, former president of Yale University; Linda Lorimer, former vice president for global and strategic initiatives at Yale University; Mark Ojakian, president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities; Thomas Katsouleas, president of the University of Connecticut; and Dr. Joanne Berger-Sweeney, president of Trinity College and board chair of the Connecticut Council of Independent Colleges; will take part.

They will discuss recommendations for a phased reopening of colleges and universities.

The campuses of Connecticut’s colleges and universities have been closed since March and the schools transitioned from in-person learning to distance learning.

