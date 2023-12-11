Officials condemn desecration of menorah on the New Haven Green

The menorah on the New Haven Green was desecrated over the weekend and city officials came together to condemn the desecration of a religious symbol.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said there was a protest on Saturday and someone scaled the menorah at the of it and planted the Palestinian flag between the candles. Police responded and investigated.

The menorah was not damaged, Elicker said.

Elicker said local police have reached out to the state's attorney and the state police hate crimes unit.

The incident is under investigation. Elicker said that while it was hateful, it does not appear that it triggers a hate crime.

The mayor said protesters were egged and he condemned that as well.

Organizers of the protest also issued a statement condemning the antisemitic behavior.

"These actions do not align with our goals of promoting respectful dialogue and peaceful advocacy,” they said in a statement.

Elicker, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven CEO Gayle Slossberg and other local faith and civil leaders held the news conference to condemn the desecration of the menorah and discuss how Elm City is an inclusive and welcoming place for all residents.

The 30-foot-tall menorah is being lit daily to celebrate Hanukkah, which started on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7 and continues through the evening of Friday, Dec. 15.

New Haven has had a public menorah lighting for 42 years.