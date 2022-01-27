Officials to Speak After Hearing on Historic Conn. School Desegregation Case

More than 30 years have passed since the beginning of a legal journey that has led to one of the most groundbreaking court decisions concerning civil rights and the education system in Connecticut’s history. This afternoon, officials will hold a news conference about what they call the final settlement in the case.

Attorney General William Tong said he will present a final settlement today in Sheff v. O’Neill during a remote hearing at Hartford Superior Court.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

If the court accepts the settlement and the legislature approves it, Tong said, the agreement would provide a historic investment in educational opportunities for Hartford students and will end over decades years of litigation and court oversight.

The case began on April 27, 1989, when Elizabeth Horton Sheff initiated a lawsuit on behalf of her son against former Gov. William O'Neill and other state officials, claiming the state’s isolated city and suburban schools paved the way for racially segregated school districts to emerge.

Her son, Milo, was a fourth-grader at Hartford’s Annie Fisher Elementary School at the time.

What followed was a journey of milestones.

In 1996, the court ruled that the segregation was a clear-cut violation of a child’s equal rights.

The state Supreme Court issued a decision on July 9, 1996, that students in Hartford public schools were racially, ethnically and economically isolated and that, as a result, students hadn’t been provided a substantially equal educational opportunity under the state constitution, article eighth.

In the memorandum on the decision, the court said it recognized that the state had “not intentionally segregated racial and ethnic minorities in the Hartford public school system,” but “also recognized that the State had created local school districts, which it identified as the most important factor contributing to the concentration of racial and ethnic minorities in Hartford.”

The ACLU has called the case, which started in 1989, a “groundbreaking school desegregation case” in Hartford.

The case led to many changes through the years and, over the decades, there have been multiple settlements.

In 2020, a judge approved a settlement agreement that included ensuring that all Hartford students have the opportunity to attend school in a more diverse educational setting, including more funding for magnet schools.

The hearing will be held at 2 p.m. and a news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Tong, Gov. Ned Lamont, State Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, plaintiffs' attorney Martha Stone of the Center for Children's Advocacy, and Elizabeth Horton Sheff are scheduled to be at the news conference at the Office of the Attorney General.