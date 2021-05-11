Offshore Wind Project Near Martha's Vineyard Approved By Feds



An offshore wind project off Massachusetts that would create 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 400,000 homes, was approved by the federal government.

The Vineyard Wind project, south of Martha's Vineyard near Cape Cod, would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. The $2 billion project was approved Tuesday. It is a critical piece of the Biden administration's plan to grow renewable energy in the U.S.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An offshore wind project off Massachusetts that would create 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 400,000 homes, was approved Tuesday by the federal government.

A long-debated wind farm is closer to becoming a reality in the waters off Martha's Vineyard.

The Vineyard Wind project, south of Martha's Vineyard near Cape Cod, would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. The $2 billion project is a critical piece of the Biden administration's plan to grow renewable energy in the U.S.