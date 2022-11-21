Oklahoma

Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow

A suspect remains at large, authorities said. Officers found one other injured person at the site but gave no details about their condition.

By Tim Stelloh | NBC News

Authorities were searching for a suspect after four people were found dead at an apparent marijuana grow in Oklahoma, authorities said Monday.

The victims, who were not identified, were discovered after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage situation, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The statement did not identify a potential suspect or the victims, nor did it provide additional details about the hostage situation or how the four were killed. 

A fifth person was injured in the incident, NBC affiliate KFOR of Oklahoma City reported. Their condition wasn't immediately available.

