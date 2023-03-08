Oklahoma City

Oklahoma High-Speed Chase Ends When Suspect Leads Police to a Place They Weren't Expecting

The pursuit reached speeds of 150 mph

By Holley Ford and KFOR

NBC Universal, Inc.

A high-speed chase through Oklahoma City came to an end at an unusual place Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started at about 11:00 when police attempted to pull over a man driving a silver BMW but he refused to stop.

After leading police into downtown Oklahoma City on Interstate 40 at 150 miles per hour, the man began to slow down.

He exited the interstate and eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Oklahoma County Detention Center. He got out of the SUV, laid down on his stomach to surrender, and was taken into custody.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It's not clear why the man tried to flee law enforcement. His identity hasn't been released.

This article tagged under:

Oklahoma CityOklahomapursuit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us