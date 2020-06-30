Oklahoma

Oklahoma Woman Shot While Trying to Steal Man's Nazi Flag, Authorities Say

The victim had been with friends at a nearby party when she apparently snatched one of the swastika flags displayed outside the man's home

Alexander John Feaster
Garfield County Sheriff's office

An Oklahoma man who proudly flies Nazi flags at his home opened fire on a young woman who tried to steal one of those banners, officials said.

Alexander John Feaster, 44, was being held in the Garfield County Jail on Tuesday, booked for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill, according to jail administrators.

Deputies in Hunter, a small town about 90 miles north of Oklahoma City, found the 26-year-old woman in a ditch Sunday after she had been shot in the back by Feaster between three and five times with a 5.56mm rifle, according to Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 10 hours ago

Virus Updates: Fauci Says New Cases Could Top 100K Daily; FDA Issues Vaccine Guidelines

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Trump Faces Pressure Over Russia Bounties to Kill US Troops

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

OklahomashootingNazi
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us