2024 Paris Olympics

Harvard rower from CT wins gold in the men's four at Paris Olympics

NBC Universal, Inc.

Old Lyme's Liam Corrigan is an Olympic gold medalist, placing first with his team in the men's four rowing competition in Paris.

Corrigan and his crew, Michael Grady, Justin Best, and Nick Mead, led wire to wire in the event Thursday.

They pulled to first from the start and were in a close battle with the boat from New Zealand through the entire race. At one point, the New Zealand crew pulled even with the Americans, but Corrigan and his team found the strength to pull ahead.

The U.S. boat crossed the finish line first with a time of 5:49:03, eighth-tenths of a second ahead of the Kiwis.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Michael Grady, Nick Mead, Justin Best and Liam Corrigan rowed their way into history, becoming the first U.S. men’s four boat to win gold in 64 years.

It is the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in the men's four since 1960.

“What I’m about to say will sound like a cliché, but it literally felt like a dream,” Corrigan said right after winning the gold medal.

U.S. & World

Russia 2 hours ago

Who is Paul Whelan and is he part of the latest prisoner swap with Russia?

Russia 2 hours ago

Prisoner swap underway between the U.S., Russia, and other countries, senior official says

“Like I literally didn’t quite believe that that was happening,” he said. “You know, I thought maybe I’d have some insane celebration, start jumping, but it was just utter disbelief.”

Corrigan grew up in Old Lyme and rowed with the Old Lyme Rowing Association Blood Street Sculls and Old Lyme High School.

He is a Harvard University graduate who also earned a master’s degree in financial economics at Oxford University in 2022.

He also competed in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us