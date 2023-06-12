Police arrest one nursing home resident in connection with the death of another in Conn.

Old Saybrook police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a patient at a nursing home last year.

Old Saybrook police said 70-year-old Stephen W. Luckett, of West Virginia, was a patient at the nursing home and is accused of causing the death of 87-year-old Edward Flynn after a fight at Apple Rehab at 1775 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook.

Police responded to the nursing home just after 6 p.m. on June 2, 2022 after receiving a 911 call. The two men had rooms across from each other, according to the arrest warrant.

Flynn told police the two men argued over the volume of the television and Luckett pushed him, causing him to fall backward and hit his neck on the doorframe, according to the arrest warrant.

Later in the day, Flynn was later brought to the Yale New Haven Hospital emergency room due to the severity of his injuries.

Luckett told police that he pushed Flynn’s walker, but did not touch him, and Flynn was “overreacting” and fell to the ground. Then they argued again when Luckett went to see if Flynn was OK, but he looked OK, according to the warrant.

On June 4, 2022, Flynn had surgery for the fractured neck he suffered in the fall, according to police, and he died on June 17.

The office of the chief medical examiner determined that Flynn died of blunt force trauma to the neck and his death was ruled a homicide.

Luckett has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault on an elderly victim in the third degree, criminally negligent homicide and assault in the third degree.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and he was brought to the Middletown Superior Court for arraignment.