Olympic diver Jessica Parratto gives us a tour of her New Hampshire hometown

New Hampshire native Jessica Parratto is headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics. But first, she gave NBC a tour of her hometown.

The Olympic diver shared some of her favorite places in Dover, New Hampshire, including popular hotspots.

“Growing up, we used to practice at the outdoor pools in the summers when it was warm enough and right across the street was a place called Duston’s,” said Parratto, sharing her favorite place for a snack.

She said she would order sandwiches and the macaroni salad from the deli, Duston’s Market. It was a perfect spot when hungry after practice, she said.

Parratto also had some wisdom on places to go for life's more somber moments.

For example, even though she only attended her high school for half a year, she mentioned Dover High School is the a place she could have a good crying session.

On the theme of tears, she said the Jenny Thompson Outdoor Pool is the spot for a breakup.

“One time my freshman year, I was dating one of my dad’s swimmers and I broke up with him by the 3 meters at our outdoor pool before he practiced,” said Parratto. “And my dad walked over tapped me on the shoulder after he walked away and said, ‘That wasn’t very nice,’ and walked away.”

Diver Jessica Parratto tried to see how well she knows miming, the popular French art dating back to the 16th century.

The Parratto family is no stranger to water sports. The Olympian’s father is a swim coach and her mother was a five-time All-American diver, according to her Team USA profile.

Paris will be Parratto's third Olympic Games. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she clutched a silver medal for her performance in the 10-meter Platform Synchro.