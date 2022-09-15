Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez Talks About Preparing for New Chapter of Life

She stole the hearts of Americans with her smile and spirit in the 2016 Summer Olympics when she competed with the “Final Five,” and Laurie Hernandez hasn’t left the spotlight since.

Since her stellar debut, she swapped her leotard for a microphone during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and became a commentator. She has also been busy writing books, playing guitar, singing, and writing screenplays.

This fall, Hernandez plans to attend New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts to pursue a career in acting and entertainment.

Before heading to New York, she found time to visit the Boys and Girls Club of Boston to donate a “starter library,” speak to the students about her new book “She’s Got This,” and participate in healthy activities with the kids.

Hernandez understands the responsibility of having young girls look up to her. She explains, “I do really care about being important or being a good role model to these kids, and hopefully I just encourage everyone to be themselves.”

