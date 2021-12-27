flight cancellations

Omicron, Winter Weather Complicate Travel as Thousands of Flights Canceled

Some airlines are blaming the COVID-19 variant's spread for disruptions

travelers John F. Kennedy International Airport
Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images

Airlines blamed the spread of the omicron variant for travel disruptions that saw some 10,000 flights canceled globally over the holiday weekend and into Monday, as storms in the western United States compounded the chaos.

From Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, around 8,000 flights were canceled, according to data published by online flight tracking platform FlightAware. A number of airlines, including Delta, United, JetBlue and Alaska, blamed COVID-19 infections — especially those connected to the highly transmissible omicron variant — for the difficulties.

In a statement on Sunday, Delta said “winter weather in portions of the U.S. and the omicron variant” were both taking a toll on the airline’s holiday weekend flight schedule. 

By early Monday morning, another nearly 2,000 flights around the world were canceled for the day following the Christmas weekend, with at least 629 of those flights expected to have flown within, into or out of the United States, according to FlightAware.

Covid-19 cases continue to affect flight crews, causing hundreds more flights to be cancelled Sunday on top of the nearly one thousand flights cancelled Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Airports have already been bustling with travelers.

