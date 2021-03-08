On Anniversary of CT's First COVID-19 Case, Gov. Lamont to Give Pandemic Update

The governor will give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut this afternoon.
While Gov. Ned Lamont has given many updates on the impact the pandemic has had on the state of Connecticut, this news conference comes one year after announcing the first Connecticut case of COVID-19.
Lamont will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.
In the last year, the state has had more than 285,000 total positive cases and more than 7,700 COVID-related deaths.
On Friday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 1.84 percent and 428 people with the virus were hospitalized.
The state will soon be relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions at the end of next week, on March 19.
That is also the date that Connecticut's COVID-19 travel advisory, which has long required travelers quarantine or test negative after traveling to or from coronavirus hotspot states, will become recommended guidance instead of a requirement.
You can watch the news conference live in this article.