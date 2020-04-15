Boston

One Boston Day: City Observes Anniversary of Marathon Tragedy While ‘Standing Apart’

The best way to be Boston Strong on One Boston Day is to stay home and continue social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Marty Walsh said.

By Monica Madeja and Mary Markos

Boston on Wednesday marked the seventh anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings, but without in-person events to reflect on the tragedy.

Dubbed One Boston Day, the anniversary is typically marked by gatherings and service projects aimed at honoring the victims of the bombing and reflecting on the city's resiliency in its aftermath.

This year, however, Mayor Marty Walsh encouraged people to stay home and practice social distancing because of the coronavirus crisis that Boston, Massachusetts and the rest of the country are contending with.

"This is a 'One Boston' moment," Walsh said at a news conference. "We're in the most vulnerable part in the outbreak with cases surging to a peak in the next two weeks."

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is encouraging people to stay at home on One Boston Day and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Walsh is holding an online interfaith prayer service Wednesday.

Slowing the spread of the virus "takes every single one of us to act for the greater good every single day," he said.

Walsh asked people to reflect on the work of those on the front lines of the pandemic and reach out to people who are at higher risk, such as elderly people and those with underlying health conditions.

Walsh is hosting an online interfaith prayer service at 2 p.m. Wednesday. It will be streamed on the city's website and local cable access channels.

At 2:49 p.m., the Old South Church -- located near the race's finish line -- would ring its bells to commemorate those lost in the bombings.

Because in-person events will not be held this year, Walsh encourages Bostonians to share their reflections on the meaning of One Boston Day on social media, using the hashtag #OneBostonDay.

