There was one $100,000 Cash5 winner in Connecticut Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 6-7-11-17-31.

The ticket matched all five numbers to win the top prize.

Cash5 drawings are held every night around 10:29 p.m.

It’s not clear where the ticket was sold.