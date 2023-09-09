One dead after cyclist is struck by car in Quincy

One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Quincy, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Quincy Police say they responded to several 911 calls regarding a bicyclist that was struck by a car on 479 Southern Artery at around 11:17 p.m.

Authorities say that they found a victim with serious injuries when they got to the scene.

The man was identified as 86-year-old Wu Li Dain of Quincy, according to police.

He was transported to South Shore Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police say the operator of the car stayed on scene after the incident.