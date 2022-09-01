One Person Dead After House Fire in Middletown, Conn.

One person has died after a fire on Pine Street in Middletown early Thursday morning and a firefighter was evaluated for minor injuries.

Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron said 911 received the call around 4:21 a.m. and firefighters found heavy fire spreading from the first floor, extending to the second, and there were reports that two people were trapped.

One man was found trapped inside the home and he was pronounced dead after he was removed from the residence, officials said. Police identified the victim as 63-year-old Carl Rankins.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The other person who was trapped was able to get out safely.

Firefighters from Middletown and Meriden responded to the fire.

Four adults and a pet in the home were able to get out and Red Cross is relocating them.

One of the residents said he was able to get out of the home with his dog and two ferrets were rescued.

The home is uninhabitable due to the damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police say there does not appear to be any criminal element.

The house is located near Wesleyan University, but it is a private residence.