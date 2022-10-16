Beverly

One Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Beverly, Massachusetts

Police say the person was operating a motorcycle southbound on McKay Street in Beverly when they lost control, went off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

By Irvin Rodríguez

One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Beverly, Massachusetts early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The person was transported to Beverly Hospital with life threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and the operator has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

