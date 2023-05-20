One Dead After Pedestrian Crash in Fitchburg

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on Friday night.

The crash occurred in the area of Water and Nichols Street at around 8:45 p.m.

The victim, identified as a 76-year-old man, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he was pronounced dead after.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene after the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.