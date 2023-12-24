One dead after shooting in Lawrence nightclub

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Lawrence, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.
According to the Essex County District Attorney, Lawrence PD and EMS responded to Energy Lounge at 459 Broadway at around 12:20 a.m.
According to authorities, EMS aided a 29-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the DA says.
