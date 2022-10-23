1 Dead After SUV Rolls Into Woods After Crash on I-495 in Mass.

A person was killed when two SUVs collided on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford late Saturday night, Massachusetts State Police said.

The two SUVs were both headed north on the highway at about 11:45 p.m. when they collided, causing both to leave the road, police said.

The driver of one of the SUVs, a Chevy Trailblazer, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle rolled into the woods, where it hit a tree and came to rest on its side, police said.

The other SUV up on the highway's shoulder, resting against the support bean of a sign. Its driver wasn't hurt, police said.

The man who died was identified by authorities as Darren Chinn, 59, of Derry, New Hampshire.

The crash remains under investigation.