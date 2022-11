Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened late Friday night in Swansea, Massachusetts.

According to police, they received a 911 call reporting a car crash in the area of 171 Marvel Street at around 11:20 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 17 year-old Ethan Kielec, of Swansea, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was another 17 year old in the passenger seat and that person was transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.