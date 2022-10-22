Police: One Dead and One Injured in Wrong Way Crash in Uxbridge

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night in Uxbridge, Massachusetts.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash between two vehicles on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, about a half mile from the Rhode Island Border. Police say a wrong way driver was driving southbound on the northbound lanes.

The wrong way driver, a 42 year old man from Douglas, sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police said the other driver, a 57 year old man from Worcester, sustained minor injuries.

All lanes of Route 146 were closed until approximately 1 a.m. and have since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.