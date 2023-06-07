One dead following mysterious explosion in Merrimack, NH

One person was found dead during the investigation into an explosion in Merrimack, New Hampshire, on Tuesday afternoon.

Merrimack police said they received numerous reports around 1:30 p.m. of an explosion on Pearson Road near Grapevine Drive. When they arrived, they found evidence of a possible explosion and the scene and surrounding areas were shut down.

During the course of the investigation, Merrimack authorities said they were assisted by Bedford and Nashua police, state police, the Hillsborough County Sheriffs Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI.

Once the area was determined to be safe, police said they found a person dead at the scene. They said there is no sign of foul play and there are no threats to the public. No further details were released.

The sound and vibration of the explosion rattled a neighborhood in nearby Bedford.

"I screamed," said Karyn Merriman. "My husband said, 'What was that?' and we just went running through the house. Was it in the basement, was it one of the appliances, what could it be?"

Residents who live in the area had no idea what was happening.

"I was thinking terror attack," said Dan Dodd. "I was thinking a house blew up, propane accident."

Dodd was mowing his lawn and felt the vibration.

"Kind of getting hit in the chest with like a blast of air," he said.

Investigators swarmed Pearson Road. Police said there was evidence of an explosion and debris could be seen, but authorities still haven't said much about what exactly happened, including what might have caused the explosion.

"The house shook," said Brett Jaffe, who lives nearby. "It felt like it was really, really close."

Neighbors said the lack of information from authorities is unnerving.

"Not knowing, was anyone involved?" wondered Merriman. "Were there casualties, was someone injured?"

Investigators sealed off the area for hours. At one point, they could be seen in protective suits.

"I initially thought maybe it could be a sonic boom," Merriman said.