One dead in crash between minivan and tow truck in South Boston

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash between a minivan and a tow truck in South Boston late Saturday night.

Mass. State Police say they responded to a crash on South Boston Bypass Road, east of Frontage Road at around 11:33 p.m.

According to police investigation, a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica crossed over double yellow lines and struck a towtruck that was transporting a vehicle at the time of the crash.

A 23-year-old woman who was driving the Chrysler, suffered severe injuries and was transported to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police say the tow truck driver, a 65-year-old man from Rowley, sustained minor injuries and was transported for Mass. General.

The crash is under investigation.