One Dead in Myrtle Beach Area After Alligator Attack

The alligator dragged a Myrtle Beach area resident into a pond and killed them in a Friday morning attack, local police said

A small alligator resting in the grass.
An alligator dragged a Myrtle Beach area resident into a pond and killed them in a Friday morning attack, local police said.

Fire officials responded to a call in the Excalaber Court area outside Myrtle Beach at about 11:45 a.m. and removed both the victim and the alligator from the retention pond, police said in a Facebook post. Officials said the victim was "near the retention pond at the time of the initial incident" and that the alligator had "retreated into the retention pond" after taking hold of the local resident.

A biologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, along with an alligator-removal service contracted by the department, "determined that the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site," according to the Facebook post.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death, the department said.

