One Dead in Single Vehicle Crash in Canton

One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Canton, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, at around 5:00 a.m. a man was driving a Toyota Tundra southbound on Route 95.

The driver tried to change lanes and lost control of the vehicle, striking a guardrail and crashing into the center median.

The driver was ejected and declared dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing