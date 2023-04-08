canton

One Dead in Single Vehicle Crash in Canton

The driver tried to change lanes and lost control of the vehicle, striking a guardrail and crashing into the center median.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police lights
Shutterstock

One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Canton, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, at around 5:00 a.m. a man was driving a Toyota Tundra southbound on Route 95.

The driver tried to change lanes and lost control of the vehicle, striking a guardrail and crashing into the center median.

The driver was ejected and declared dead at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing

This article tagged under:

canton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us