One dead in Worcester motorcycle crash

One person is dead after a crash in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police say the incident took place at around 1:40 p.m. on Interstate 290.

Authorities say a Honda CRW came into contact with a Harley Davidson in the left lane westbound.

Police say 56-year-old Robert Petterson, of Farmington, New Hampshire, was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Petterson was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

According to authorities, the CRV driver was not injured.

Two lanes were closed for nearly an hour but have since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

