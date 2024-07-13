One dead, one injured after crash between truck and tractor

Authorities say they saw a tractor had collided with a pickup truck when they arrived.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash between a tractor and a pickup truck in Conway, New Hampshire on Friday.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a report of a crash on East Main Street at around 3:57 p.m.

According to police, the vehicles caught fire after the crash.

The police investigation revealed the tractor was traveling eastbound when it crossed the line and struck the truck

The driver of the pickup truck died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police say.

The driver of the tractor was treated for minor injuries, according to authorities.

