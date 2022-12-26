Waterbury

One Dead, One Injured in Waterbury Double Shooting

One person has died and another is in the hospital after being shot in Waterbury Monday night.

It happened just after 8:30 on the 200 block of Walnut Street.

Police say they found two men that had been shot at least twice. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld at this time.

The other man was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for further treatment. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6941.

