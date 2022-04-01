One Dead, Several Injured in Crash Near Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.

A 20-year-old Trinity College student has died and a 19-year-old Trinity student is in critical condition after they were struck near the campus in Hartford on Thursday night. Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after hitting them.

Another 20-year-old Trinity College student was struck and has been released from the hospital after she was treated for minor injuries, police said during a news conference Friday morning.

Police said the students were trying to cross New Britain Avenue at Henry Street when they were struck by a gray Volkswagen and the driver fled and went east on New Britain Avenue.

One person was killed and several were injured in a crash near the Trinity College campus in Hartford late Thursday night.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash was caught on video, police said, and they are asking for help to find the vehicle, a 2004 to 2007 gray Volkswagen Touareg that has front-end damage.

It has a roof rack and is missing a front bumper and the front license plate, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000 or the tipline at 860-722-TIPS.