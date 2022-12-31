Lincoln

One Dead , Two Injured After Crash in Rhode Island

One of the passengers, identified as 22-year-old William Molloy of Ashland, Massachusetts, died as a result of his injuries.

By Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR

One man is dead and two are injured after crashing in Lincoln, Rhode Island early Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police.

Authorities say three men were in one vehicle that crashed head-on against the attenuator when they tried to enter the access portion of Route 146.

One of the passengers, identified as 22-year-old William Molloy of Ashland, Massachusetts, died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

The driver and the other passenger were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, authorities say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say the driver, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Vincent, of Watertown, Massachusetts was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs and driving to endanger.

This article tagged under:

LincolnRhode Island
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us