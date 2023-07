Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Boston, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to 1 Cambridge Street at around 2:31 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.