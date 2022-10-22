One Man Dead After Shooting in Boston

A man was found dead by authorities in the early morning on Saturday after reports of a person shot in Dorchester.

Officers were called into the area of 39 Baird Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities say.

The incident is still under investigation.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).