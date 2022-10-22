dorchester shooting

One Man Dead After Shooting in Boston

Officers were called into the area of 39 Baird Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was found dead by authorities in the early morning on Saturday after reports of a person shot in Dorchester.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities say.

The incident is still under investigation.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). 

