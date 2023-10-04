One man seriously injured after SUV crashes with bicycle in Everett

A man was seriously injured after his bicycle was hit by an SUV in Everett, Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say the incident happened on Route 16 west on Revere Beach Parkway at around 4:32 a.m.

The bicyclist, identified as a 46-year-old man from Malden was transported to Mass. General with serious injuries, police say.

The driver of the SUV, identified as a 69-year-old man from Chelsea, had no injuries, according to authorities.

The incident is under investigation.