One of Boston's Best-Known Mixologists Opening New Cocktail Lounge in Brighton

One of the region's best-known mixologists will be opening a cocktail lounge at a new open-air marketplace in Brighton.

The Boston Globe is reporting that Ran Duan (Baldwin Bar, Blossom Bar, Ivory Pearl) and his team are planning to open Birds of Paradise at the Charles River Speedway, with the upcoming spot having a "Pan Am vacation vibe" in which its drinks menu will be based on plane tickets between two locations (for instance, from Brazil to Japan). The place will have seating for 45 inside and another 12-15 on an outdoor patio (pending final construction), and it will be located in the old MDC police jail in the basement while the patio will be on the lower level.

If all goes as planned, Birds of Paradise will open sometime this summer.

The address for the upcoming Birds of Paradise is 525 Western Ave, Brighton MA, 02135. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/birds.of.paradise.bar/

