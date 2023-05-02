Boston Business Journal

One of Boston's Largest Apartment Buildings Sells for $439M

By Greg Ryan

In one of the region’s largest multifamily sales in years, a Brookfield Asset Management affiliate has agreed to pay $439 million to acquire the Church Park apartment complex on Massachusetts Avenue from the partnership that developed the property a half-century ago.

The property includes not only 508 apartments, but 72,000 square feet of retail space, including a Whole Foods store and CVS location, as well as a parking garage with more than 500 spaces. Known for its Brutalist architecture, the complex is located next to Symphony Hall and across Mass. Ave. from the Christian Science Center.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us