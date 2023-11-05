One person injured in South Boston shooting

Authorities are investigating a shooting where one person was gravely injured in Boston early Sunday morning.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a person shot at 3 Gavin Way at about 1:15 a.m.

According to authorities, they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.