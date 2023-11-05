Boston

One person injured in South Boston shooting

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a person shot at 3 Gavin Way at about 1:15 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a shooting where one person was gravely injured in Boston early Sunday morning.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a person shot at 3 Gavin Way at about 1:15 a.m.

According to authorities, they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us