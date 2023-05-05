One Person Killed in Crash in North Hampton, NH

One person is dead following a crash on Route 1 in North Hampton, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

North Hampton police were called to a report of a crash on Route 1 near Granite Road around 9:44 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they determined that a Honda Civic was headed south on Route 1 when it crossed over the double yellow line, the continuous middle turn lane, a second double yellow line and struck a Hyundai Tucson that was headed north.

The driver of the Tuscon, 25-year-old Alex Price, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Civic, 37-year-old Matthew Meisner, of Hampton, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Due to the severity of the crash, state police responded to the scene and took the lead on the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Trooper Nathaniel Goodwin at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov or at 603-545-4288.