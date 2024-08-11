One person seriously injured after stabbing in East Boston

Authorities are investigating a stabbing in East Boston on Saturday night.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 246 Border Street at around 9:41 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

Authorities say they found a victim with multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say a crime scene was also found in the rear of the building.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.