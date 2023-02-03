12-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Concord, Mass.

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in a pedestrian accident in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Concord police and fire said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian crash in the area of 68 Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street.

A 12-year-old girl had been crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.