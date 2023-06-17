Man shot, killed in Waterbury. Conn.

Police in Waterbury have shut down part of a busy roadway to both vehicle and foot traffic as they investigate a homicide.

This all unfolded just after 4 p.m. on the 400 block of West Main Street.

Officers found a man that had been shot in the neck. He was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he died from his injuries.

No one else was injured in the shooting and at this time no arrests have been made yet.

Police haven't said when they anticipate that area of West Main Street to reopen.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Waterbury Police detectives at 203-574-6941.