Only in New England: 70s Thursday and Friday, Snow in the Mountains Sunday

We have another pretty nice day here in New England. The sky is not blue like the last few days, but we are still mild, with temperatures close to 60 degrees.

The high-pressure that’s been responsible for such beautiful weather with cold nights and warm days is moving offshore. We now have an advancing warm front from New Jersey to Long Island late Wednesday into Wednesday evening.

With thicker clouds ahead of the front, we’re not as warm Wednesday, with low 60s inland and 50s at the shore and once again a light onshore breeze.

Rain will be arriving in western New England around dinner time, spreading east overnight. There may be a few downpours, maybe even a bit of thunder, and some locations may get more than a quarter of an inch of rainfall. But for most of us, it’s just sort of a drop in the bucket in a very dry month of March.

This activity is the leading edge of warmer and more humid air. So nighttime low temperatures are warmer, in the 40s and 50s.

After a gray start Thursday, we should dry out, with sunshine returning and temperatures jumping well into the 70s away from the coast. There will be more of a breeze from the southwest for our Thursday.

Low pressure moving into Ontario is responsible for pulling in more humidity than we’ve seen in a while.

Another system -- generating a winter storm in New Mexico Wednesday -- is going to track across northern New England on Friday. The low pressure center will be deepening, and that means gusty wind from the south, past 40 mph.

Close to the track of the low, we may have a steady rain in northern New England. While in southern New England, we have a few sunny breaks with temperatures once again getting into the 70s with scattered showers or a thunderstorm.

Rain may end as snow in the mountains of northern New England early Saturday. Otherwise it looks like a nice day, with temperatures mostly in the 50s and cooler to the north.

Yet another weather system is going to race in here for Sunday with colder air in place. Rain will be developing during the morning in southern New England, and rain or snow to the north. Temperatures will be in the 40s, with wind from the east and northeast.

The mountains of northern New England may see significant snowfall -- in the order of 6 inches or more. For southern New England, rain may end with a few snowflakes before ending at night, setting up a nice looking Monday with temperatures on the cooler side.

It looks dry and seasonable to end March, with a few April showers possible by Thursday April 1st, as seen in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.