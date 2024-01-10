What's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2024?

As Americans honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., many offices and agencies will close their doors to recognize the federal holiday.

The holiday is celebrated each year on the third Monday of January, falling on Jan. 15 this year, which would've been King's 95th birthday.

The holiday was recognized by all 50 states for the first time in 2000, but was first observed in 1986.

While many stores will remain open, the post office and banks will be closed.

What's closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2024?

Post office locations

The USPS is closed on federal holidays and will not deliver mail on Jan. 15, 2024

Banks

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a banking and stock market holiday meaning many local bank branches will be closed, along with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

ATMs will still be accessible at most banks, as well as online services.

Libraries

Public libraries will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — check your local library.

Government offices

City, county, state and federal offices are generally closed on the federal holiday.

UPS

Most UPS locations will be closed on Jan. 15, 2024, though the company says a limited number of stores will be open.

Schools

Public schools and universities are typically closed on federal holidays.

What's open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2024?

FedEx

FedEx shipping and delivery services will be operational on Jan. 15, 2024.

Retail

Most stores will remain open on the federal holiday.

National parks

Jan. 15, 2024, is the first free admission day of the year at U.S. national parks, meaning guests can visit any national park for free. The National Park Service will have five other admission-free days in 2024.

Lerone Martin has studied pretty much all there is to study, and read almost all there is to read, about the late Martin Luther King, Jr. Martin said the U.S. is still dealing with issues today that King spoke about more than 50 years ago. "He was always committed to making sure we end the plagues that he called the three great evils: poverty, militarism and racism. And I think those three evil triplets, as he called them, are still with us today," said Martin, head of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University.