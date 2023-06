The open road tolls on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire have been temporarily shut down due to an equipment issue.

State police said in a tweet around 1:30 p.m. that the open road tolls on I-95 north and south in Hampton are closed.

Motorists are being advised to use the alternate lanes.

No timeframe was shared on when open road tolling could reopen.