Open water swimmers cleared to train in Seine River ahead of 10-kilometer marathon event

Olympic open water swimmers received the go-ahead to train in long-polluted Seine River on Wednesday after Paris organizers determined it was safe to dive in.

A two-hour training session was to be held, according to an email from World Aquatics Communication Manager Torin Koos. It would be the only chance for swimmers to familiarize themselves with the picturesque course through the middle of the French capital.

It wasn’t clear how many swimmers would actually take advantage of the test run, which was being held one day before the women’s 10-kilometer marathon event. The men’s race is set for Friday.

World Aquatics canceled a test run Tuesday because of concerns over fluctuating bacteria levels in the waterway. Despite massive efforts to clear the Seine, water quality has been a constant concern throughout the games.

Open water swimmers do most of their training in the controlled conditions of a pool. Given concerns about bacteria levels in the Seine, many might choose to skip the training session and limit their time in the river to the actual event.

Then again, some may want to familiarize themselves with the conditions, especially the strong current that has also raised concerns among the athletes.

Triathlon events have already been held in the river, though the schedule was upended by the readings that are taken daily of the water quality.

Now, it’s time for open water, which at least has a backup plan in place if the Seine is determined to be unsafe. The races would be shifted to Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, site of the rowing and canoeing events.

The triathlon mixed relay event was held Monday. World Triathlon released data Tuesday showing the levels of fecal bacteria E. coli and enterococci were within acceptable levels for the length of the triathlon relay course during those swims.

The marathon swims take place on longer portions of the river and will start and finish at the Pont Alexandre III. Marathon swimmers do six laps on the 1.67-kilometer (1 mile) course for a total of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles.)

Organizers said they “remain confident” that the marathon swimming events will happen in the Seine as planned based on “a favorable weather forecast and forward-looking analysis.”

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who took a highly publicized swim in the Seine in July to allay fears about water quality ahead of the Olympics, echoed that confidence.

“There’s been a clear improvement of the weather these past few days,” she said. “So I’m really proud and happy and to all those who want to continue saying it’s impossible to depollute a river, I tell them, ’Yes it’s possible, we did it.’”

With a few exceptions, swimming in the Seine has been prohibited since 1923 because the water has been too toxic.

Paris' deputy mayor, Pierre Rabadan, called for people to wait for “all the facts before rushing to conclusions" regarding a Belgian athlete becoming ill after swimming in the Seine river.

Paris undertook an ambitious plan, including 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in infrastructure improvements to ensure that some swimming events could be held in the river. That included the construction of a giant basin to capture excess rainwater and keep wastewater from flowing into the river, renovating sewer infrastructure and upgrading wastewater treatment plants.

Water quality in the Seine is closely linked to the weather. Heavy rains can cause wastewater and runoff to flow into the river, resulting in elevated bacteria levels, while warm temperatures and the sun’s ultraviolet rays can kill the germs and lower those levels.

While the weather has mostly been hot and sunny during the Games, there have been several instances of drenching rain.

Four triathletes — of the more than 100 who competed in the men’s and women’s individual races last week — became sick in the following days, though it’s unclear whether the water was to blame.

Most strains of E. coli and enterococci are harmless, and some live in the intestines of healthy people and animals. But others are dangerous and even a mouthful of contaminated water can cause infections in the urinary tract or intestines.

