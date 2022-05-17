kingsville

Order Up! Texas Toddler Gets Dozens of Cheeseburgers Delivered to His House

Barrett's mom thought he was using her phone to take pics, but he had other plans

By Holley Ford

On Monday, Kelsey Golden opened up her door to a DoorDash delivery driver who was dropping off more than 30 McDonald's cheeseburgers.

The only problem is the Kingsville, Texas mother of three didn't order them.

As it turns out, her toddler did.

Golden's youngest son, 2-year-old Barrett, had been playing with his mother's phone.

"He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that," said Golden.

Instead of snapping selfies, Barrett was placing an order for 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers to be delivered to his house. Total price? $91.70. Barrett had even given the driver a $16 tip.

A Texas 2-year-old accidentally ordered 31 cheeseburgers through a delivery app on his mother's phone.
Two-year-old Barrett with his mom, Kelsey.

"I thought I'd locked the phone, but apparently I didn't because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers," Golden said.

Golden was shocked at first, but then laughed about it.

She decided to spread the love and offered up the burgers for free on her Facebook page.

