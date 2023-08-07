Crime and Courts

Oregon man accused of holding woman captive in makeshift cell appeared on ‘Judge Judy' with children's mother

Judge Judy ruled in favor of 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi during the 2018 episode and ordered the woman identified as his ex-fiancée to pay him $2,500 for destroying his property.

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

Negasi Zuber
Washoe County Detention Facility via AP

A man who officials say kidnapped and held a woman captive in a makeshift cell in his Oregon garage appeared in a 2018 episode of "Judge Judy" with the mother of his two children.

Negasi Zuberi — a 29-year-old who goes by the aliases “Sakima,” “Justin Hyche” and “Justin Kouassi” — was arrested July 16 after the woman escaped and was able to flag down help. He was charged with one count of interstate kidnapping.

Zuberi has been linked to four violent sexual assaults in at least four states, officials said, without detailing the locations.

In the episode, which is circulating on Facebook, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi went by the alias, Justin Hyche.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He claimed that his ex-fiancée had assaulted him with a glass bottle at his apartment in June 2018 and also destroyed property at his home days later.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us