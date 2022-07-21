Oregon's Mike Moser to Join Ime Udoka's Staff as Celtics Assistant Coach

Oregon's Mike Moser to join Udoka's staff as an assistant coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On Wednesday, Oregon's women's basketball head coach Kelly Graves announced on Twitter that Ime Uduka had hired a new assistant, Mike Moser, for the Boston Celtics. Moser later confirmed the news.

Moser played basketball in college as a forward at UNLV and Oregon. Last season, he served as an assistant coach for the Oregon women's team. Prior to joining the Ducks staff, Moser was a Mavericks player development coach from 2019-21.

The 31-year-old went undrafted in 2014 but joined the Celtics Summer League team that year. While wearing the Celtic jersey, Moser averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and two assists in 26.2 minutes. After joining the Celtics Summer League team, Moser played overseas for a few years.

Moser is expected to fill Evan Bradds position as player enhancement coach. Bradds followed Celtics lead assistant coach Will Hardy to the Utah Jazz after Hardy was hired as the head coach.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla was promoted to lead assistant coach, replacing Hardy.

Moser will be the fourth Portland, Oregon native to join Udoka's staff. Udoka is also from Portland.